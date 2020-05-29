Posted by admin

Obituary: Christopher Robert Ramstein, 50, Bardstown

Christopher Robert Ramstein, 50, of Bardstown, left this world to be at peace with our Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a former sheet metal worker and loved music by many different artists. He and his wife spent many days walking The Canopy Walk in Bernheim Forest.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Robert Ramstein.

He is survived by his wife, Linda “Lynn” Jones Ramstein; one daughter, Tabitha (Shawn) Stutzenburger of Boston; his mother, Sharon Hardin Durham of Shepherdsville; and three brothers, Dennis (Nicole) Ramstein of Boston, Mass., David (Karen) Ramstein of Indianapolis, and Joseph Ramstein of Louisville.

The family followed his wishes for cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-