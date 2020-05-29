Posted by admin

Obituary: Gregory Michael ‘Greg’ Elder, 59, Loretto

Gregory Michael “Greg” Elder, 59, of Loretto, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born March 30, 1961, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. He was a beloved husband who was lovingly called “pops” and “papaw” and loved by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hubert Martin and Frances Estelle Canary Elder; and two sisters, Blanche Thomas and infant Edna Mae Elder.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carlotta Ballard Elder; one daughter, Stephanie Fowler (Justin) of Loretto; three sons, Jonathan Elder (Maya) of Phoenix, Ore., Jeremy Elder (Jennifer) of Lebanon and Adam Elder (Andrea) of Boynton Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Jasmine, Christian, Jade, Jordan “Snaps”, Sophie, Emma, Peyton, Olivia and Audrey; four sisters, Grace White and Kathy Wimpsett, both of Nazareth, Margie Blandford of St. Francis, and Martha Jean Harris (Layne) of Baton Rouge, La.; five brothers, David “Sonny” Elder of Rock Castle, Calif., Jerry Elder (Sadie) of Raywick, Philip Elder (Judy) of Springfield, Mitchell Elder (Ann) of Mount Washington, and Martin Elder of Holy Cross.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. David Naylor officiating.

Pallbearers are his sons and Justin Fowler, Mitchell Elder, Andrew Lee, Kevin Leake, Jade Elder and Jordan Fowler.

Floral gifts may arrive before 2 pm Sunday for the private visitation. No food or drink may be sent or shared at the funeral home at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

