Nelson County Jail Logs — May 28-29, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Sabrina Anna Jarrett, 31, Bardstown, possession of controlled substances, first-degree (opiates); contempt of court (2 counts). No bond listed.
Steven Shon Luvisi, 44, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Friday, May 29, 2020
Charles Rufus Hood, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Jimmy Lee Hamblin, 42, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed.
Jackie Edward Allen III, 39, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000.
-30-