Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: New cases reported Friday in Hardin, Marion counties

Saturday, May 30, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Lincoln Trail region on Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

One new cases was reported in Hardin County, and another new case was reported in Marion County.

The new cases bring the totals in Hardin and Marion counties to 100 and 21, respectively. Nelson County’s COVID-19 case total remains the same as reported Thursday — 41.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. Of the county’s 41 cases, one patient remains hospitalized; six are on home isolation; and 33 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES. Of Marion County’s 21 cases, none of its cases are in the hospital. Four remain on home isolation, and 17 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the 199 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, six patients are hospitalized; 23 are on home isolation, and 165 have recovered.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 100

LaRue 9

Marion 21

Meade 22

Nelson 41

Washington 6

-30-