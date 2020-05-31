Posted by admin

Obituary: Winifred ‘Winnie’ H. Sharp, 76, Cox’s Creek

Winifred “Winnie” H. Sharp, 76, of Cox’s Creek, died at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School and a former insurance sales agent for many years. She enjoyed music, shopping, traveling, antiquing and going to the American Legion Hall in Bardstown. She will be remembered for her caring heart and the love she had for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dyer; one son, Michael Dyer; and her parents, Harold and Maida Sharp.

She is survived by one daughter, Angee Townsley (Brian) of Shepherdsville; one son, Michael Settle of Louisville; one stepdaughter, Janet Parker (Jeff) of Georgetown; one stepson, Mark Dyer (Tiffany) of Elizabethtown; one sister, Sue Ann Grantham of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jesse Sharp (Tori), Dillen Sizemore, Cole Townsley and Julee Sharp; her cousin, Barbara June Powell of Florence, Ala.; and many other family members, friends and neighbors.

The funeral is Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation us 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

