Obituary: Lillian Jean Bailey, 86, Radcliff

Lillian Jean Bailey, 86, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bailey and one son, Kevin Campbell.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Osborne and Melody Campbell, both of Radcliff; one son, Daniel (Angela) Campbell of Bardstown; two sisters, Mabel Pollard and Jewell Gilbert, both of Louisville; two grandchildren, James Aaron (Angela) Osborne and Nathaniel Campbell; and three great-grandchildren, Allen (Ashley) Osborne, Autumn Osborne and Abbiegail Osborne.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

