Obituary: Charles Harry ‘C.H.’ Haydon, 93, Springfield

Charles Harry “C.H.” Haydon, 93, of East Grundy Ave., Springfield, died at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Osborne Haydon; four daughters, Mary Ann Hale, Nancy (David) Carney and Betty Carol (Louis) Barber, all of Springfield and Laura Lynn Haydon of Louisville; three sons, Charlie (Mary) Haydon Jr. and Joe Pat (Nell) Haydon, both of Springfield and Hugh Allan (Kim) Haydon of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Haydon of Springfield; 29 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Social distancing and face masks will be required both at the funeral home and church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

