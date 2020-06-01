Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Sandusky ‘Pop’ Wilson, 89, Bloomfield

Robert Sandusky “Pop” Wilson, 89, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his daughters home. He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Shelbyville to the late Sam Brown and Elizabeth Lighter Wilson. He was a retired truck driver for Gateway Distributing, a farmer, and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Wilson; and one brother, Sam Brown Wilson Jr.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Dugger of Bloomfield and Kim (Roger) Deel of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Timothy (Charessa) Dugger and Margaret Rose Dugger.

The graveside service is noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-