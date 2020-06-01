Posted by admin

Chaplin man arrested following burglary attempt at Pottershop home Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 1, 2020 — A Chaplin man was arrested Thursday, May 28, 2020, in connection with an investigation of a burglary attempt at a home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the 800 block of Pottershop Road.

JOSHUA RYAN BEAMS

Following an investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested Joshua Ryan Beams, 32, of Chaplin, on Thursday on one charge of second-degree burglary.

According to Nelson County Dispatch logs, the sheriff’s office was alerted to the burglary at 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The side door of the residence was found kicked in. The homeowner was home when the burglary attempt happened and the suspect fled the scene.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-