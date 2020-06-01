Posted by admin

Obituary: James Patrick ‘Pat’ Sherrard, 64, New Haven

James Patrick “Pat” Sherrard, 64, of New Haven, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 16, 1956, in Bardstown to the late William Paul Sr. and Anna Faye Durbin Sherrard. He was a very talented artist in music as well as in painting.

JAMES PATRICK

“PAT” SHERRARD

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Fredrick “Fritzie” Sherrard.

He is survived by one sister, Susie (Jim) Goodrich of Bloomfield; one brother, Paul (Mary Lou) Sherrard Jr. of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews, especially Avery Sherrard.

The family chose cremation wtih burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-