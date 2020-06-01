Posted by admin

Obituary: Louise Bunch, 91, Bardstown

Louise Bunch, 91, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born May 24, 1929, in Nelson County. She retired from Bardstown Sewing Factory and Needle Crafter. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

LOUISE BUNCH

She was preceded in death by her one, Phillip Washburn; her parents, Johnnie and Mary A. Dugan; one sister, Joyce Tingle; and two brothers, Harold Dugan and James Dugan.

She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Hendrix of Louisville, Mary Morrow of Bloomfield, and Brenda (Larry) Bowman of Cox’s Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

Her service will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-