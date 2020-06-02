Posted by admin

Candidates for school board, city council, city commission file as deadline nears

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 1, 2020 — Anyone planning to file as a candidate for local school board, city council, or city commission seat that will be on the November election, the deadline to file your candidacy paperwork is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The filing deadline in the past was in August, but the General Assembly moved the deadline forward to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday in June.

If you wish to file as a candidate for an office on the November ballot, contact the Nelson County Clerk’s office at (502) 348-1829.

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL. Nine people have filed so far for the six seats that will be on the November ballot for the Bardstown City Council.

All six incumbents have filed for re-election.

Skylar McCune, 32, a resident of Mockingbird Lane, filed Monday, June 1, 2020, for one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council.

Angel Thompson, 38, a resident of Cathedral Manor, filed Monday, June 1, 2020 for a one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council.

Incumbent city councilman David Dones, 57, also filed for re-ection on May 15, 2020. Dones is a resident of Spalding Avenue.

Incumbent city councilman Roland E. “Coach Roe” Williams, 72, filed or re-election on May 15, 2020. Williams is a resident of Elm Crest Drive.

Incumbent city councilman Joe Buckman, 69, also filed for re-election on May 15, 2020. Buckman is a resident of West Broadway.

Incumbent city councilman and former mayor Bill Sheckles filed to as a candidate for Bardstown City Council on May 1, 2020. Sheckles, 66, is a resident of Gaffney Lane.

Incumbent city councilman and North Fourth Street resident Franklin Hibbs IV, 35, filed to keep his seat on the Bardstown City Council on March 4, 2020.

Incumbent councilwoman Betty Kelley Hart, 63, filed to run again for a seat on the Bardstown City Council. The Templin Avenue resident filed her paperwork on Feb. 28, 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

Guthrie Drive resident Detra Haycraft, 39, filed as a candidate for the Bardstown City Council on Feb. 11, 2020.

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. Clear Creek Drive resident Tracy Bowling, 50, filed her candidacy paperwork Monday, June 1, 2020 to represent District 3 on the Nelson County Board of Education.

Incumbent county school board member Diane F. Berry filed May 11, 2020, to keep her seat on the Nelson County Board of Education. Berry, 68, represents District 2 on the school board. She is a resident of Poplar Flat Road.

Incumbent county school board member Damon Jackey, 50, filed to keep his seat on March 27, 2020. Jackey is a resident of Bloomfield Road and represents the county’s 5th District.

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION. Ruth W. Faulkner, 54, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020. Faulkner is a resident of North First Street in New Haven.

Frances Lois Boley, 73, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020. Boley is a resident of North First Street in New Haven.

Mike Morris, 69, also filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020.

Morris is a resident of Maxie Court.

Mary Linda Mattingly, 73, a resident of Third Street in New Haven, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 27, 2020.

NELSON COUNTY SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT. Kenneth Catlett, 87, a resident of Westwind Trail, filed for the office of supervisor of the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 19, 2020.

Kathy Hurst Settles, 63, filed for the office of supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District. Settles filed her paperwork on May 18, 2020. She is a resident of Ben Irvin Road.

Tommy A. “Tommy” Hart filed to keep his seat as a supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 8, 2020. Hart, 75, and is a resident of Woodlawn Road.

William E. Lutz, 79, filed for the office of supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 8, 2020. He is a resident of Whitesides Road in Cox’s Creek.

The November General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

-30-