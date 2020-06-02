Update: One dead in single-vehicle crash Monday night on Lawrenceburg Road

Update: One dead in single-vehicle crash Monday night on Lawrenceburg RoadJune 2, 2020 • By admin
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Northeast Nelson Fire Department and Nelson County EMS responded Monday night about 8:50 p.m. for a single vehicle accident reported in the area of 2910 Lawrenceburg Road.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck traveling east on Lawrenceburg Road at high speed when it left the right side of the road and struck a tree head-on. The force of the impact rotated the vehicle approximately 180 degrees, and the vehicle struck a second tree on the driver’s side. The Northeast Nelson Fire Department extricated the victim from the vehicle.
The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Lawrenceburg Road was closed while first-responders worked the accident scene. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The crash remains under investigation by Deputy Reece Riley.
-30-