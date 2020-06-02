Posted by admin

Obituary: James F. Brammer, 52, Culvertown

James F. Brammer, 52, of Culvertown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 29, 1967, in Marion County.

JAMES F. BRAMMER

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Michael Edward Brammer; and one sister, Dorothy Brammer.

He is survived by his father, Charlie Brammer; his mother, Dorothy Lanham; his stepfather, Ricky Lanham; one sister, Lisa (Joseph) Coomes of Bardstown; three brothers, Johnny (Janice) Brammer of New Hope, Kenny (Lisa Lewis) Brammer of Loretto, and Joseph (Matilda) Brammer of Boston; several nieces and nephews; and special aunts Annabell Newton and Janice Clark.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Lanham Brammer Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service Wednesday.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-