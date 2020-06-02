Posted by admin

Obituary: Louis Bertrand Spalding, 70, Bardstown

Louis Bertrand Spalding, 70, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 22, 1949. in Springfield to the late Paul Francis and Catherine Ann Wimsatt Spalding. He was a former employee of American Fuji Seal and a former correction officer at the Marion County Adjustment Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Lamonda Sue Murphy Spalding; two daughters, Shannon (Keith) Parker of Pasadena, Md., and Tina (Michael) Williamson of Bardstown; three sisters, Joanne Gibbons of Springfield, Linda Lou (Lewis) Marks of Bardstown, and Bonnie Fogt of Georgia; two brothers, Bernard (Hattie) Spalding of Springfield and Jerry Spalding of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Cole, Colby and Ashton.

The private Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service Thursday at 6 p.m.

In keeping with the Governors Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks allowed, asking that visitors bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

