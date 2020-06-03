Posted by admin

Candidates for local city offices, school boards file at Nelson County Clerk’s office

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — Candidates for nonpartisan races on the November ballot filed their candidacy paperwork by the 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 deadline at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

Candidates filed Tuesday seeking seats on Bardstown Board of Education, the Fairfield City Commission, Bloomfield City Council, and Bardstown City Council.

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL. Former councilwoman Kecia Copeland filed as a candidate to return to the Bardstown City Council late on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Copeland, 50, is a resident of Castleton Drive.

Copeland’s filing means that there will be 10 candidates seeking one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council on the November ballot.

All six incumbents on the council have filed for re-election, which includes David Dones, Bill Sheckles, Roland “Coach Roe” Willliams, Joe Buckman, Betty Kelley Hart, and Frankie Hibbs.

Besides Copeland, the additional candidates for Bardstown City Council include:

Skylar McCune, 32, a resident of Mockingbird Lane, filed Monday, June 1, 2020, for one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council.

Angel Thompson, 38, a resident of Cathedral Manor, filed Monday, June 1, 2020 for a one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council.

Guthrie Drive resident Detra Haycraft, 39, filed as a candidate for the Bardstown City Council on Feb. 11, 2020.

BLOOMFIELD CITY COUNCIL. Three candidates filed for one of the six seats on the Bloomfield City Council. The candidates include:

Depot Street resident Janet Denise Graves, 59, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to keep her seat on the Bloomfield City Council.

Commache Court resident Judy Gail Wilson, 50, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, as a candidate for Bloomfield City Council.

Pleasant View Road resident John Hammond, 34, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to keep his seat on the Bloomfield City Council.

BARDSTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION. Incumbent Bardstown Board of Education member Franklin Hibbs III, 60, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to keep his seat on the board of education.

Andy Stone, 59, a resident of Limestone Boulevard in Bardstown, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to keep his seat on the Bardstown Board of Education.

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. Clear Creek Drive resident Tracy Bowling, 50, filed her candidacy paperwork Monday, June 1, 2020 to represent District 3 on the Nelson County Board of Education.

Incumbent county school board member Diane F. Berry filed May 11, 2020, to keep her seat on the Nelson County Board of Education. Berry, 68, represents District 2 on the school board. She is a resident of Poplar Flat Road.

Incumbent county school board member Damon Jackey, 50, filed to keep his seat on March 27, 2020. Jackey is a resident of Bloomfield Road and represents the county’s 5th District.

FAIRFIELD CITY COMMISSION. Three incumbents have filed as candidates for one of the five seats on the Novermber ballot for the Fairfield City Commission.

Incumbent Fairfield city commissioner Paul Kiener, 71, a resident of Main Street, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to continue to to serve on the Fairfield City Commission.

Katherine Simpson, 37, filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to keep her seat on the Fairfield City Commission. She lives on Church Street in Fairfield.

Sierra Hamm, 30, a resident of West Main Street in Fairfield, also filed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to continue to serve on the Fairfield City Commissioner.

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION. Ruth W. Faulkner, 54, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020. Faulkner is a resident of North First Street in New Haven.

Frances Lois Boley, 73, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020. Boley is a resident of North First Street in New Haven.

Mike Morris, 69, also filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 29, 2020. Morris is a resident of Maxie Court.

Mary Linda Mattingly, 73, a resident of Third Street in New Haven, filed for a seat on the New Haven city commission on May 27, 2020.

NELSON COUNTY SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT. Kenneth Catlett, 87, a resident of Westwind Trail, filed for the office of supervisor of the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 19, 2020.

Kathy Hurst Settles, 63, filed for the office of supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District. Settles filed her paperwork on May 18, 2020. She is a resident of Ben Irvin Road.

Tommy A. “Tommy” Hart filed to keep his seat as a supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 8, 2020. Hart, 75, and is a resident of Woodlawn Road.

William E. Lutz, 79, filed for the office of supervisor on the Nelson County Soil Conservation District on May 8, 2020. He is a resident of Whitesides Road in Cox’s Creek.

The November General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

-30-