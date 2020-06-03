Posted by admin

Two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Nelson County; district total hits 212

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nelson County on Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the district’s total to 212 cases.

According to local sources, one of the new COVID-19 cases is a 35-year-old man who lives in Bardstown. The second new case is a 56-year-old Bardstown woman. The two new cases bring Nelson County’s case total to 44 cases.

One additional COVID-19 case was confirmed today in Hardin County, and one new case in LaRue County.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. One COVID-19 patient in Nelson County is currently hospitalized. Seven patients are on home isolation, and 35 cases are recovered and no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES. Six COVID-19 patients in Marion County are on home isolation, and 19 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL CASES. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 5 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; 26 are on home isolation, and 176 have recovered and no longer being monitored.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 105

LaRue 10

Marion 25

Meade 22

Nelson 44

Washington 6

