Posted by admin

Obituary: Vivian Mary Sabelhaus, SCN, 96

Vivian Mary Sabelhaus, SCN, 96, formerly Georgia Lee, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Nazareth. She was a native of Tell City, Ind. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 70 years.

VIVIAN MARY SABELHAUS SCN

She served in elementary education. She taught fifth and sixth grades at St. Cecilia in Louisville; Sacred Hearth in Richmond, Va.; St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville; and St. Barnabas in Louisville. From 1965-1971, she served at St. Monica in Bardstown as a social worker and teacher. She also taught at Our Lady of Lourdes in Owensboro; St. Joseph in Bowling Green; and St. Joseph in Bardstown.

She Vivian Mary served in healthcare ministries at St. Joseph in Lexington as pastoral associate and at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth in Louisville as sacristan.

From 1984 to 1989, she served her SCN community as the Community Service Coordinator at Nazareth Home. For many years she volunteered at the SCN Media Center and Motherhouse Library.

She is survived by one sister, Joan Conner of Tell City; three brothers, Stephen Sabelhaus of Tell City, Patrick Sabelhaus of Sacramento, Calif., and Dr. Jerome Sabelhaus of Port Orchard, Wash.; her extended family; and by her religious community.

She will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery at noon on Friday, June 5, 2020. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-