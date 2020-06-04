Posted by admin

Obituary: Cody Allen Harvey, 33, Bloomfield

Cody Allen Harvey, 33, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 1, 2020, due to an auto accident. He was born May 20, 1987, in Sacramento, California. He was owner of Harvey Services, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Paul; his maternal grandfather, Clarence Dosser; and his paternal grandfather, Ralph Harvey.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Dawn Harvey; four children Tyler Harvey, Airika Rogers, Kaydee Rogers, and Kyle Rogers, all of Bloomfield; his father, Dean (Andrea) Harvey; his mother, Samantha (Mike) Meisner; three sisters, Cynthia (Kevin) Milano, Cassandra Harvey, and Brandi Harvey, all of California; one brother, Donovan Harvey of California; his maternal grandmother, Maxine Dosser; his paternal grandmother, Mary Harvey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating.

Visitation is 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the funeralh ome.

Memorial contributions may go toward his service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

