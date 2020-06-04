Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth McMillen, 85

Kenneth McMillen, 85, died Wednesday, June 4, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1935. He spent his youth in western Nebraska. When he finished school, he joined the U.S. Navy and married his high school sweetheart.

CDR McMillen retired after proudly serving 22 years. He received the Navy Commendation Award for having introduced to the supply department a new and innovative method of supplying ships while at sea. He was truly a patriot and had great love of his country.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kay McMillen; two sons, Steve McMillen (Margie) and Rob McMillen (Karen); five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

His memorial service will be at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-