Obituary: Sylvia Atcher, 73, Taylorsville

Sylvia Atcher, 73, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1947, in Nelson County to the late Guthrie and Gladys Tingle Hahn. She was a former employee of Colors Of Kentucky and Wright’s Grocery. She was was a former Avon salesperson, as well as a farmer and homemaker. She was of the Christian faith. She was a person of many talents and she loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Darnell; her second husband, Ernest Atcher; two sons, Shannon Darnell and Todd Darnell; and one grandson, David Clinton Reynolds.

She is survived by four daughters, Ruth Ann (Ricky) McClain and Linda (Ralph) Richardson, both of Taylorsville, Karen (Eddie) Giles of Draper, Va., and Denean Llanas (Brent Morris) of Mount Eden; two sons, Ernest C. (Cathy) Atcher and Terry (Tamie) Atcher, both of Taylorsville;

three sisters, Sonja Tichenor of Cox’s Creek, Anita (Tony) Seekins of Bloomfield, and Rita (Bill) Davis of Brooks; one brother, Don (Chris) Hahn of Jonesboro, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Robert Jewell officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In keeping with the Governor’s COVID-19 guidelines, those attending services will be required to wear a mask.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

