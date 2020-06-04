12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Trail District; none new in Nelson County
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, June 6, 2020 — Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
None of the new cases were in Nelson County. Nelson County’s total remains at 44 cases since tracking began.
Six new cases were confirmed in Hardin County, and six cases were confirmed in Marion County. The 12 new cases bring the district’s total to 232.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 114
- LaRue 12
- Marion 33
- Meade 23
- Nelson 44
- Washington 6
NELSON COUNTY CASES. One COVID-19 patient in Nelson County is currently hospitalized. Five patients are on home isolation, and 37 cases are recovered and no longer being monitored.
MARION COUNTY CASES. Thirteen COVID-19 patients in Marion County are on home isolation, and 20 have recovered.
LINCOLN TRAIL CASES. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 9 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; 36 are on home isolation, and 182 have recovered and no longer being monitored.
-30-