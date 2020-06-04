Posted by admin

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Trail District; none new in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 6, 2020 — Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

None of the new cases were in Nelson County. Nelson County’s total remains at 44 cases since tracking began.

Six new cases were confirmed in Hardin County, and six cases were confirmed in Marion County. The 12 new cases bring the district’s total to 232.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 114

LaRue 12

Marion 33

Meade 23

Nelson 44

Washington 6

NELSON COUNTY CASES. One COVID-19 patient in Nelson County is currently hospitalized. Five patients are on home isolation, and 37 cases are recovered and no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES. Thirteen COVID-19 patients in Marion County are on home isolation, and 20 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL CASES. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 9 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; 36 are on home isolation, and 182 have recovered and no longer being monitored.

-30-