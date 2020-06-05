Posted by admin

Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — June 3, 2020

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Friday, June 5, 2020 — The following people were indicted by a Nelson County grand jury on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2020. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Nelson Circuit Court.

20-CR-006. Roy Graham, 27, homeless. Persistent felony offender, first-degree.

The indictment cites Graham’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond is the same as primary charges, plus conditions.

20-CR-008. William Riggs, 41, Raywick. Persistent felony offender, second-degree.

The indictment cites Riggs’ prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond is the same as district court, plus conditions.

20-CR-118. Robert Owens Jewell, 46, Springfield. Criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 27, 2020, Jewell allegedly possessed a forged $20 bill and passed it to Circle K knowing the bill was forged. Bond is $50,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-120. Joseph Shawn Johnson, 28, Bardstown. Rape, first-degree (incapable of consent).

According to the indictment, on Jan. 1, 2019, Johnson allegedly had sexual intercourse with someone who was physically helpless. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-122. Kelly Kidd, 36, Bardstown. Sexual abuse, first-degree.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, Kidd allegedly subjected an individual under 16 years of age to sexual contact. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-124. Justin Hardin, 29, Bardstown. Criminal abuse, first-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the indictment, on March 28, 2020, Hardin allegedly subjected a person 12 years old or younger to torture and cruel punishment. The indictment also alleges Hardin failed to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent a child from being neglected. Bond was set at $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-126. Roy Graham, 27, homeless. Escape, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on April 16, 2020, Graham allegedly escaped from custody while being order to be on home incarceration. The indictment cites Graham’s previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond is $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-128. Michael Drury, 42, Bardstown. Arson, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or dispostion, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million.

According to the indictment, on March 13, 2020, Drury started a fire with the intent to destroy the home at 134 Caldwell Ave. The indictment also alleges that Drury,, between Oct. 1, 2019 and Jan. 20, 2020, unlawfully took $14,033.14 belonging to American Tire in Bardstown. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-129. Justin Robert Hardin, 37, Orange Beach, Ala. Attempted murder (2 counts); burglary, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death (2 counts).

According to the indictment, on Jan. 26, 2019, Hardin allegedly shot two individuals with the intent to kill them. The indictment also alleges that Hardin unlawfully entered one of the shooting victim’s homes armed with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a crime, which included a long gun owned by one of the victims. Hardin also is alleged to shot and killed two dogs, and was found in possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $500,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-130. Michael Forewright, 51, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree (victim under age 12).

According to the indictment, on May 1, 2020, Forewright allegedly subjected an a girl under age 12 to sexual contact. Bond was set at $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-131. Mark Vittitow, 38, Taylorsville. Receiving stolen property under $10,000 (2 counts); public intoxication.

According to the indictment, on March 23, 2020, Vittitow — acting along or inconcert with Joseph Redmon and Allen Ballard, took possession of a trailer and a tractor knowing that both were stolen while appearing intoxicated in a public place. Bond was set at $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-132. Stephen Hardin, 34, Bardstown. Incest; unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree.

According to the indictment, between Oct. 1, 2019 and April 18, 2020, Hardin allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with an individual he knew was related to him. The indictment alleges that Hardin knowing induced a minor child to disobey a parent or guardian. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-133. Allen Joseph Ballard, 36, Bardstown. Receiving stolen property under $10,000; persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on March 23, 2020, Ballard — acting along or inconcert with Joseph Redmon and Mark Vittitow, took possession of a trailer and a tractor knowing that both were stolen. The indictment cites Ballard’s previous felony convictions for the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-134. Dwayne Lush, 38, Louisville. Receiving stolen property (firearm); receiving stolen property under $10,000; receving stolen property under $500; persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on March 24, 2020, Lush allegedly received a Walther PK 380 firearm, tools, and a Stihl chainsaw, knowing the items were stolen. The indictment cite’s Lush’s previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-135. Joseph Redmon, 40, Bardstown. Receiving stolen property under $10,000 (2 counts); public intoxication; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on March 23, 2020, Redmon — acting along or inconcert with Allen Ballard and Mark Vittitow, took possession of a trailer and a tractor knowing that both were stolen. The indictment cites Redmon’s previous felony convictions for the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-136. Dwayne Lush, 38, Louisville. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but less than $10,000 (2 counts); persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, on March 26, 2020, Lush allegedly took a John Deere mower and a Craftsman mower belonging to Lowe’s having a value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

The indictment cites Lush’s previous felony convictions for the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-137. Joseph Christopher Redmon, 40, Bardstown. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but less than $10,000; Persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on March 20, 2020, Redmon allegedly took a trailer belonging to another individual with a value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

The indictment cites Redmon’s previous felony convictions for the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, plus conditions.

20-CR-138. Dwayne Lush, 38, Louisville. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million; persistent felony offender, first-degree.

According to the indictment, on March 27, 2020, Lush allegedly took a truck belonging to another individual with a value of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million. The indictment cites Lush’s previous felony convictions for the basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, plus conditions.

-30-