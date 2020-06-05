Posted by admin

Obituary: Gregory Miles ‘Greg’ Edelen, 64, Bardstown

Gregory Miles “Greg” Edelen, 64, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Norton Healthcare of Louisville. He was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Bardstown. He was a plumber by trade and also worked at Hadorn’s Bakery. He was of the Catholic faith. He liked old cars, guns and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Edelen.

He is survived by his mother, Grace Hagan Edelen of Bardstown; two brothers, Mark Edelen and Willie (Lisa) Edelen, both of Bardstown; one nephew, Logan Edelen; and one niece Gray Edelen.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

