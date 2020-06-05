Posted by admin

Obituary: Aurelia Rose Boone Cecil, 89, Howardstown

Aurelia Rose Boone Cecil, 89, of Howardstown, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was a homemaker, a former physical therapy assistant at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home, and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel and Lucy Howard Boone; her husband, William Earl Cecil; two sisters, Mary Cora Head and Josephine O’Daniel; and six brothers, Leon, Irvine, Cyril, Garland “Punch”, Edward, and Bud Boone.

She is survived by four sons, Rick (Colleen) Cecil, Frank (Margaret) Cecil, Danny (Rhonda) Cecil, and Alvin (Karen) Cecil; one sister, Susan Davis; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

Due to the current pandemic, please consider wearing a mask if you plan to attend.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

