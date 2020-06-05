Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 1 new positive case reported Friday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 5, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case in Nelson County was reported Friday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

A total of five new cases were reported in the six-county district, bringing the district total to 237 cases.

Two new cases were in Hardin; two new cases were also confirmed in Marion County

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 116

LaRue 12

Marion 35

Meade 23

Nelson 45

Washington 6

NELSON COUNTY CASES. Here in Nelson County, 1 COVID-19 patient in is currently hospitalized. Six patients are on home isolation, and 37 cases are recovered and no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES. In Marion County, 13 COVID-19 patients in Marion County are on home isolation, and 22 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL CASES. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 9 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized; 37 are on home isolation, and 186 have recovered and no longer being monitored.

-30-