Video: May 26, 2020 Bardstown City Council meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 5, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council reviewed the proposed General Fund that is part of the city’s draft 2020-2021 budget at its meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes.

