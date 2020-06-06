Nelson County Jail Logs — June 3-6, 2020

Ben Thomas Nalley, 25, Mount Eden, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); improper passing; resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; no insurance. No bond listed.