Nelson County Jail Logs — June 3-6, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Kevin Thomas Smith, 34, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed.
Friday, June 5, 2020
Jonathaon Christopher Burba, 39, New Haven, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,110.
Robert Eugene Thacker, 30, Leitchfield, escape, second-degree. Bond is $5,000.
Phillip Wayne Young, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.
Ben Thomas Nalley, 25, Mount Eden, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); improper passing; resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; no insurance. No bond listed.
Stephen Shane Hardin, 34, Bardstown, violation of conditions of release. Bond is $20,000.
Lisa Marie Avery, 52, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed.
Joseph Shaun Johnson, 28, Bardstown, rape, first-degree, incapable of consent – physically helpless. Bond is $100,000.
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Roy Graham, 27, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,500.
Michael Quincy Blaine-Parrott, 24, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; license to be in possession. No bond listecd.
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Matthew Dylan Druin, 20, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Telfer Price, 49, Bloomfield, contempt of court. Bond is $490.
-30-