Posted by admin

Obituary: Harry Slater ‘Slick’ Vittitow Sr., 91, New Haven

Harry Slater “Slick” Vittitow Sr., 91, of New Haven, died Monday June 1, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born May 7, 1929, in New Haven to the late Orville Leake and Catherine Frances Slater Vittitow, He was retired from 1st National Towers in maintenance. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

HARRY SLATER

“SLICK” VITTITOW

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Aline Marie Mattingly Vittitow; one daughter, Marsha Jane Vittitow; three brothers, Charles “Charlie” W. Vittitow, Orville Vittitow, and Joseph Vittitow; and three sisters, Julia Atchison, Rosanne Bowling, and Dorothy Toney.

He is survived by one daughter, Annette (Joe) Miles of New Haven; two sons, Harry S. (Kathy) Vittitow Jr. of Bardstown and Keith (Charlotte) Vittitow of New Haven; one sister, Mary Wilma “Bill” (Bob) Parman of Cottonwood, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Trey (Stacie) Vittitow, Brad (Jill) Miles, and Heather (Justin) Greenwell, all of Bardstown, Audrey (Zach) Klecka of Chesapeake, Va., Russell (Casey) Miles of Bowling Green, Robbie (Brittany) Vittitow of Louisville, and Natalie (Matt) Spalding of Versailles; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to St. Catherine Church or to the church cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-