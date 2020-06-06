Posted by admin

Obituary: JoAnn Marie Clark Morris, 65, New Haven

JoAnn Marie Clark Morris, 65, of New Haven, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 26, 1954, in New Haven to the late Joseph Allen “Jack´ and Margaret Virginia “Maw” Braden Clark. She retired from Bussman’s as a office manager. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Theresa “Flossie” Clark Kennedy; and four brothers, John A. “Fox” Clark, Earl Clark, Jimmy Clark and Michael “Muncy” Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Henry “Mikey” Morris of New Haven; one son, Michael Darren Morris (Kristi Dickerson) of New Haven; three sisters, Gladys Carter of New Haven, Mary Wilkerson of Campbellsville, and Kathy (Kippy) Keesey of New Haven; three brothers, George (Linda) Clark of Nelsonville, Thomas “Wonka” Clark of Bardstown, and Danny “Fly” (Christy) Clark of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Nova Marie Morris; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven was is in charge of arrangements.

