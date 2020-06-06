Posted by admin

B’town man taken into custody Saturday after allegedly firing a gun at neighbor

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, June 6, 2020 — A Bardstown man was arrested early Saturday morning following an investigation by Bardstown Police of a shots fired call in the 100 block of Carey Court.

KEVIN THOMAS SMITH

When police arrived, they discovered that a resident, Kevin Thomas Smith, 34, had allegedly fired a weapon at a neighbor. He then went into his home and barricaded himself inside.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team were called to the scene. Bardstown and KSP officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Smith. He was eventually taken into custody at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

Smith was charged with wanton endangerment, first-degree, and lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

