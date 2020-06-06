Posted by admin

Obituary: John Francis Hall, 89

John Francis Hall, 89, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville. He was born in Fairfield on Jan. 27, 1931, to the late James Leslie and Helen Louise Lilly Hall. He spent much of his youth in Nelson County and his adult years in Louisville. He was a faithful member of Holy Family and St. Agnes parishes.

JOHN FRANCIS HALL

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Valley Forge. As a proud veteran, he had the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC with Honor Flight in the fall of 2019. After his military service John worked with the U.S. civil service at Fort Knox in a variety of roles, including typewriter repair. In his later career, he used his heating and air conditioning repair skills to help many. He could fix anything, from Volkswagens to clocks to rosaries. He was always willing to use his mechanical skills to help others in need.

In his retirement, he volunteered at Nazareth Home for more than 20 years. He considered the Nazareth Home staff and residents to be his friends. His family is incredibly grateful for the care and support Nazareth Home provided, especially over the past couple of years. He was a gentle soul who tackled life with much courage and goodness.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hagan Hall; two sisters, Nancy Hall Perkins and Margaret Hall Mudd; and two brothers, Bob Hall and Charles Hall.

He is survived by one son, John Paul Hall; two brothers, Carroll Hall and Tony Miller; and an extended family who loved him very much.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kentucky Organ donors association, or the American Cancer Society

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-