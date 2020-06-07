Posted by admin

Obituary: Gerald Dean Green, 83, Mount Washington

Gerald Dean Green, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was a native of Nelson County, a retired employee of General Electric, and a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran. He was a member Salt River Masonic Lodge #180 and the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 552. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Mount Washington.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Burgin Green; and one brother, Lloyd Green.

He is survived by four sisters, Helen Shelburne, Pauline Nalley, Oneida Moore, and Virginia Magruder; one brother, Norman Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to go to the First Christian Church in Mount Washington.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

