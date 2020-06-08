Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Louise Curry Litsey McMakin, 81, Bardstown

Betty Louise Curry Litsey McMakin, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Hart County. She was a homemaker. She married Joseph Lee Litsey in 1957 and lived in Bardstown, where they started a family of five children. She loved bingo and playing the lottery. She was a big Kentucky Wildcat Fan, a Christian and was loved and will be missed by many.

BETTY LOUISE CURRY

LITSEY MCMAKIN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Florida Curry; her first husband, Joseph Lee Litsey; her second husband, Roy McMakin; one son, Joseph Lee “Jody” Litsey Jr.; one sister, Eleanora Jane Curry Jacobs; and five brothers, Herbert Curry Jr., George Richard Curry, William Clyde Curry, Robert Curry, and Milford Curry.

She is survived by three daughters, Dianna Litsey, Shelia Litsey, and Betty Jo Hughes, all of Bardstown; one son, Timothy Wayne Litsey of Bardstown;

one stepdaughter, Tina McMakin of Frankfort; one stepson, Christopher McMakin of Clarksville, Tenn.; two sisters, Eva Pearl Curry Deurod and Sue Frances Curry Figts, both of Louisville; one twin brother, Randolph Lee (Evonne) Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. David Walker will officiate.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

