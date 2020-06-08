Posted by admin

Obituary: James G. ‘Jim’ Mattingly, 88, Loretto

James G. “Jim” Mattingly, 88, of Loretto, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in St. Francis on Aug. 8, 1931, to the late Ollie and Amelda Cross Mattingly. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, he returned to Marion County and subsequently married Gertrude Lee of Calvary to whom he was married for 39 years until her death in 1995.

JAMES G. “JIM”

MATTINGLY

As a manufactured housing inspector for both the state and federal government, he traveled the United States and enjoyed all parts of the country. However, he was always happiest back home on his little farm – gardening, hunting, fishing, mowing and working his puzzles. He was a master plumber and an expert handyman and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family. He will be greatly missed but is finally back to his heavenly home rejoining family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by three siblings Harold Mattingly, Joe Mattingly and Jellema Mattingly.

His is survived by five children, four daughters, Sharon Mattingly of Prospect, Vickie Inghram (Troy) of Taylorsville, Jeanne Simms (Dennis) of Bardstown and Angie Mattingly of Loretto; one son, Gary Mattingly (Rita) of Loretto; three sisters, Bernice Donahue and Imogene Didelot, both of Floyds Knobs, Ind. and Beatrice Purtiller of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jessica Martin (Michael), Jonathan Mattingly (Katie), Kristin Simms and Christian Simms; three great-grandchildren, Raylan Martin, Ethan Mattingly and Adalee Mattingly; six stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, in-laws and many friends.

The family would particularly like to thank Lisa Culver and Martha Wheatley, as well as Val, Keisha and the rest of the staff of Legacy for the loving and compassionate care over the last couple of years.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Brian Lamberson officiatiing.

Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the donor’s favorite charity.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Mattingly, Christian Simms, Michael Martin, Derek Inghram, Beth Ballard and Johnny Gootee. Honorary Pallbearers are Jessica Martin, Kristin Simms, Chris Ballard, Lance Ballard, Luke Inghram and Jamie Kling.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-