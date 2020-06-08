Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Mary Thompson, 87, Louisville

Margaret Mary Thompson, 87, of Louisville, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Nazareth Home Clifton in Louisville. She was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Loretto to Walter (Bud) and Bessie Thompson.

MARY MARGARET

THOMPSON

She was preceded in death by four infant siblings; her parents; her sister, Betty Jo Simms; two brothers-in-law, Louis Simms and Benny Ballard; and one niece, Mary Ann (Simms) Sloane.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Ballard of Holy Cross; six nephews; 10 nieces; 18 great-nephews; and 14 great-nieces.

She dedicated her life to teaching in the Catholic school system retiring after 45 years in the classroom. She began teaching as an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph (aka Sr. Mary Claude) in 1954 and taught in various schools in Ky. – St. Columba (Louisville), St. Edward (Jeffersontown) and Holy Trinity (Fredericktown). She left religious life in 1971 and continued teaching in the parochial school system first at St Christopher (Radcliff) and then at St. James in Elizabethtown, where she taught for 26 years, retiring in 1999. She continued to tutor children in her home after her retirement. Her favorite pastimes were painting, reading, golf, playing and vacationing with her sisters. She lived in Elizabethtown prior to moving to Nazareth Home in Jan. 2016, first in assisted living and progressing into long term care as her health deteriorated.

The family would like to thank the great staff at Nazareth Home Clifton for providing her with excellent care and compassion throughout her stay there. She was truly blessed, and a blessing to others, and now has found eternal peace.

Her memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemtery with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be given to the Catholic Education Foundation.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-