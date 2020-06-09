Posted by admin

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in district; no new cases in Nelson County

Monday, June 8, 2020 — Six new COVID0-19 cases were reported Monday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District by the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marion County, while four new cases were reported in Hardin County.

The new cases bring Marion County’s total to 37. Hardin County’s total cases is now 120. The district’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 243.

No new cases were reported Monday in Nelson County.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 120

LaRue 12

Marion 37

Meade 23

Nelson 45

Washington 6

MARION COUNTY CASES. Eleven patients are on home isolation; none are hospitalized. 26 of the total 37 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. One Nelson County patient remains in the hospital. Five remain on home isolation, while 38 of the county’s 45 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Eight COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at the present time. Thirty-five patients remain on home isolation, and 193 of the district’s 243 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

AVERAGE LOCAL COVID PATIENT. COVID-19 surveillance data has revealed that in our area, the average age at onset of illness is 46 years old. The majority of those infected are white females. Cough, fever, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches are the most common symptoms reported. Sixty percent have a pre-existing medical condition. Chronic lung disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are the most prevalent.

Data from increased testing is beginning to capture individuals who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. The data shows that an increasing number of people are asymptomatic — i.e., have COVID-19 but have no symptoms.

This revelation should not be surprising or cause alarm. Instead, this information should serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is still very present in our communities.

It is important that we continue to practice physical distancing, wear cloth face masks when out in public, and frequently wash our hands. These simple steps will help reduce the spread of the virus and help to protect our loved-ones and our communities.

