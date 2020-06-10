Posted by admin

City water line flushing program continues Wednesday in area along US31E North

NC GAZETTE/ WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — The City of Bardstown Water Department’s annual flushing program is underway.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, flushing will occur at the following locations:



• Hwy 31E at Maple Grove Court, Plum Run Rd. and Treetop Dr.

• Salem Court

• Yorkshire Drive

• Kings Court

• Heritage Park Subdivision – North & South Parkside Dr., Mill Pond Ct. and Tucker Dr.

• Virginia Ave., Mary Jo Blvd. and Sunshine Dr.

During flushing, customers in these areas may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Please allow your faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in your service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

-30-