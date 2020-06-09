Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail District reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department

According to local sources, one of the new cases is a 23-year-old Bardstown woman. The second new case is 50-year-old man who lives in Bardstown. Both individuals will remain in quarantine until June 19, 2020.

One new cases was also reported Tuesday in Washington County, bringing that county’s total to 7.

The new cases bring the district’s number of positive cases to 246 since the district began county COVID-19 positive test results.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 120

LaRue 12

Marion 37

Meade 23

Nelson 47

Washington 7

NELSON COUNTY CASES. One Nelson County COVID-19 cases remains hospitalized. Five cases are on home isolation, and 40 of the county’s 47 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored. The county has recorded one COVID-19-related death.

MARION COUNTY CASES. None of the COVID-19 cases in Marion County are hospitalized. Nine are on home isolation, and 28 of the county’s 37 positive cases have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Seven COVID-19 cases remain hospitalized in the six-county Lincoln Trail District. Thirty-four people are on home isolation districtwide. Of the district’s 246 cases, 197 have recovered and are no longer being tracked.

-30-