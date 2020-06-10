Posted by admin

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office releases details of Monday’s fatal BG crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — A Madison, Tenn., woman, 25, died and three people were injured Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash near Exit 21 on the Bluegrass Parkway.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:33 p.m. Monday for an injury accident near the parkway’s 21 mile marker.

A 2007 Nissan Quest operated by Richard Velasquez-Martinez, 22, of Madison, Tenn., was traveling westbound on the parkway when he swerved to avoid an object in the roadway. His vehicle turned sideways, sliding into the median and started to roll over. The vehicle continued to roll, crossing the eastbound lanes of the parkway and ejecting the woman who died of her injuries. The Nissan continued to roll, struck a guardrail and continued down an embankment before striking at tree.

Nelson County EMS responded to the scene and treated the injured, which included a front seat passenger, Jose Velasquez, 44, of Madison, Tenn.; a rear seat passenger, Maria Martinez, 68, of Madison, Tenn.; and a rear seat 2-year-old juvenile passenger.

Richard Velasquez-Martinez, the driver, was not injured in the crash.

The Nelson County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The injured individuals were transported by Nelson County EMS and medical helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville.

