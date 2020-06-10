Posted by admin

Obituary: Edna Mae Conner 66, Bardstown

Edna Mae Conner 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1953, to Josephine (Cowherd) and Edward Conner. She was a 1973 graduate of Bardstown High School. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a candystriper and a long time Wendy’s employee.

EDNA MAE CONNER

She is preceded into death by her mother, Josephine (Cowherd) Conner; her father, Edward Leon Conner; one sister, Mary Lou Conner; one brother, Robert (Boy) Conner; and both sets of grandparents on both sides of the families.

She is survived by a long time friend, Lee Graves; three daughters, Notasha Lynn “Ballie” (Vonzel) Wells, and Christine Evette Conner, both of Bardstown, and Lakandyra Leigh Conner of Louisville; one son, Richard Eric Conner of Bardstown; six sisters, Elizabeth Ann Williams, Anna Marie Conner and Joyce Ann Conner, all of Bardstown, Mildred (Lou) Williams of Lebanon, Betty Jo Webb of Louisville, and Sarah (Terry) Cotton of Fairfield; one sister-in-law, Sharon (Bay) Conner of Clarksville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Sorrow may come at night, but joy come in the morning. Rest in Peace my sister.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-