Obituary: Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, Louisville

Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. She was a retired rheumatologist and was a member of The Cathedral of the Assumption.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Botto and Margaret Lillian Montgomery Dawson and a brother, James B. Dawson.

Survivors include one sister, Nancy Jane Shaffer; one brother, William Dawson (Pat); one sister-in-law, Shirley Dawson; two nieces, Margaret Elizabeth Dawson and Heather Johnson (Chris); and one great niece, Sydney Johnson.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with The Very Rev. Michael T. Wimsatt officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

