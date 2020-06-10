Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 5 new cases reported in six-county district; none new in Nelson

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District by the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

None of the new cases reported is in Nelson County.

Two new cases were reported in Hardin County, bringing that county’s total to 122. One new case was reported in each of the following counties: LaRue, Marion and Washington.

The new cases bring the district’s number of positive cases to 251 since the district began county COVID-19 positive test results.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 122

LaRue 13

Marion 38

Meade 23

Nelson 47

Washington 8

NELSON COUNTY CASES. One Nelson County COVID-19 cases remains hospitalized. Two cases are on home isolation, and 43 of the county’s 47 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored. The county has recorded one COVID-19-related death.

MARION COUNTY CASES. None of the COVID-19 cases in Marion County are hospitalized. Nine are on home isolation, and 29 of the county’s 38 positive cases have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. As of Wednesday afternoon, 7 COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail District remain hospitalized. Thirty-four people are on home isolation districtwide. Of the district’s 251 cases, 202 have recovered and are no longer being tracked.

