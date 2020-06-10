Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Catherine Nance, 84, Springfield

Mary Catherine Nance, 84, of East High Street in Springfield, died at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Norton Healthcare Louisville.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Ann (Charles Wright) of Springfield and Martha Ann Nance of Louisville; three sons, David Nance of Springfield, James Nance of Atlanta, and Donald Nance of Phoenix, Ariz.; one sister, Agnes Nance of Youngstown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with cremation following services.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday, and 7-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield. Face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

