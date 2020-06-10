Posted by admin

Obituary: James Everett Granger Jr., 88, Bardstown

James Everett Granger Jr., 88, of Bardstown, formerly of Florida, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 9,2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Bartow, Fla., to the late James Everett Granger and Bessie Drake Raley. He was a proud boy scout. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 14 years, then retired from Chrysler Corporation. He was a charter member of Victory Christian Church in Palatka and served as a volunteer in the chaplain ministry at the Putnam County Jail.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was restationed with special services to play his guitar on road shows, entertaining the troops while stationed in Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Hancock.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Santangelo; one son, Vincent Granger; four grandchildren, Angela Wilmoski, Sara Jo Santangelo, Amanda Cayton and Cheyanne Granger; three great-grandchildren, Brittany Evans, Talia Cayton and Ashton Parsons; and two great- great-grandsons, Odin and Ivan.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Auburndale Cemetery in Florida officiated by lifelong friend Pastor Ben Tippett.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

