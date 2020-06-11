Posted by admin

City water line flushing program continues Thursday along US62, Bloomfield Road

NC GAZETTE/ WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 11, 2020 — The City of Bardstown Water Department’s annual water line flushing program continues today in the area of Bloomfield Road from its intersection with KY 245 north to Slate Run.

Today, flushing will occur at the following locations:

Nelson County High School

Woodlawn Rd. and US-62/Bloomfield Rd.

Wildcat Lane

Pennebaker Ave.

Atkinson Hill Ave.

Nally Court at Eastland Dr.

Buchannan Blvd.

Keeneland Drive at Nally Court

Hayden Ave.

McDonald Drive

Caney Fork Road

Andrea Drive

Scotch Court

Countryside Drive

Evergreen Court

Slate Run

During flushing, customers in these areas may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Please allow your faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in your service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

-30-