COVID-19 update: 9 new cases reported Thursday; no new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 11, 2020 — Nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District by the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

None of the new cases reported is in Nelson County.

NEW CASES INFO. Four new cases were reported in Hardin County, bringing that county’s total to 126. Two new cases were also reported in LaRue County, bringing that county’s total of COVID-19 cases to 15. Two new cases were also confirmed in Marion County, bringing that county’s total to 40. And finally, one new case was reported in Washington County, bring its total number of COVID-19 cases to 9.

The 9 new cases bring the district’s number of positive cases to 260 since the district began tracking positive COVID-19 positive test results in the health department.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 126

LaRue 15

Marion 40

Meade 23

Nelson 47

Washington 9

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. One Nelson County COVID-19 patient remains hospitalized. Two patients are on home isolation as of Thursday afternoon. Forty-three of the county’s 47 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASES INFO. One Marion County COVID-19 patient is hospitalized as of Thursday’s report by the Lincoln Trail Health Department. Nine patients in Marion County are on home isolation. Of the county’s 40 positive cases that have been reported so far, 30 of them have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. A total of 8 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the six-county Lincoln Trail District that includes Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties.

Forty of the district’s 260 confirmed cases are on home isolation, and 204 of those cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

