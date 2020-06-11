Posted by admin

National Republican group’s new mailer alleges that Thrasher dodged paying taxes

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

DON THRASHER

Thursday, June 11, 2020 — Don Thrasher, who is a Republican challenging incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy to be the GOP nominee to represent the 50th House District, has been called out for his “avoiding paying taxes for years in multiple states.”

A number of Nelson County Republicans reported receiving a mailer today from the Republican State Leadership Committee based in Washington, D.C., that suggests that if elected state representative, Thrasher would not be responsible for the public’s tax dollars “because he didn’t pay his own for years.”

The mailer notes that Thrasher’s record includes “multiple tax liens on his record in multiple states.” Since 2004, Thrasher “has a troubling past of owing money to state and federal governments.”

The mailer also alleges that Thrasher was evicted from apartments multiple times.

Click to enlarge.

The mailing doesn’t mention incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy by name, but calls on voters to not voter for “tax-slacker Donald Thrasher” and instead, “do your part to make sure Kentucky stays in good hands and away from Donald Thrasher!”

The mailer includes footnotes that it uses in support of its statements. The footnotes include:

three cases involving the State of California vs. Donald Thrasher from 2004, 2006 and 2011;

one cases from 2009, IRS vs. Donald Thrasher;

one case from 2006 in Jefferson District Court.

Click to enlarge.

The mailer also refers to a November 2019 Nelson County Gazette story that featured Thrasher’s responses to an anonymous mailer that was mailed to members of the Nelson County Republican Party.

The Nelson County Gazette has asked Thrasher for a response and will add it to this story when it is received.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

-30-