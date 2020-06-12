Posted by admin

City water line flushing program continues Friday along US62, Bloomfield Road

NC GAZETTE/ WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 12, 2020 — The City of Bardstown Water Department’s annual water line flushing program continues today in the area of Creek Chase and Presidential Estates subdivisions as well as south of Bloomfield Road.

The flushing operations will will affect the following locations:

Glenview Drive

Andrea Court

Haverly Drive

Thruway Drive

Allie Court

McDonald Drive

Washington Ave.

Jefferson Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Kennedy Ave.

Oakwood Drive

Pin Oak Drive

Walnut Grove Court

Woodlawn Road

During flushing, customers in these areas may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Please allow your faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in your service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

