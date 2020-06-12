Posted by admin

Thrasher jabs McCoy, defends campaign statements on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 11, 2020 — Don Thrasher, a Republican candidate facing off against incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy in the June 23 primary, was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks Show” on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Thrasher called McCoy’s voting record into question, detailed the “41 McCoy Taxes” he frequently mentions, and defended his campaign statements that include the claim that he stopped a garbage rate increase by Nelson Fiscal Court. Running time: 49 minutes.

-30-